Keldon Johnson News: Scores 10 in return
Johnson provided 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and five rebounds in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 128-115 win over the Jazz.
Johnson returned from a one-game absence and played limited minutes as a precaution. The Spurs play the second leg of a back-to-back set Wednesday against the Lakers, so it's possible the team dialed the forward back to keep him somewhat fresh for that contest.
