Keldon Johnson headshot

Keldon Johnson News: Scores 18 points in garbage time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Johnson amassed 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 132-104 win over Sacramento.

With the Spurs up by 31 points at halftime, the team cleared the bench and gave the first unit a rest. Johnson took advantage of the opportunity and posted 18 points in 20 minutes on the floor. Johnson has been able to do a lot with a little throughout the season and has been especially productive as a rebounder in limited action. Although he only registered one board in the blowout win, Johnson found success as a pure shooter in the victory. During his second season as a full-time backup, Johnsin is averaging 12,8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 69 games.

Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs
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