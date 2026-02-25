Keldon Johnson headshot

Keldon Johnson News: Season-low two points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Johnson notched two points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and three assists across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 win over the Raptors.

Johnson was limited to just 14 minutes, at one point having to leave the game due to a shoulder injury. After a productive start to the season, Johnson has seen his numbers fall in recent times, averaging just 12.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in 12 appearances over the past month. During that span, he has barely been a top 250 player in standard leagues.

Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs
