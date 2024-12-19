Keldon Johnson News: Solid contributions in return

Johnson (calf) totaled 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Thursday's 133-126 overtime win over the Hawks.

Johnson had missed the Spurs' last two games with a left calf strain, but he wasn't operating on any sort of playing-time restriction Thursday. He led the San Antonio bench in minutes and delivered an unusually well-rounded line, as he had been averaging 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals per contest heading into the day. Johnson could end up sticking in a 25-to-30-minute role now that he's healthy again, but it'll likely take an injury to one of San Antonio's starters for him to see enough usage to re-emerge as a must-roster player in 12-team points or category leagues.