Keldon Johnson News: Struggles off bench

Johnson ended with seven points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes during Thursday's 120-109 loss to the Mavericks.

Johnson moved to a primary bench role last season, starting in just 27 of his 63 appearances. With the addition of Harrison Barnes in the offseason, it appears that Johnson will receive an even more decreased role this year. Johnson's main fantasy value moving forward will likely be as a scoring punch off San Antonio's bench.