Keldon Johnson News: Supplies 22 in Wednesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 8:47am

Johnson accumulated 22 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 118-106 loss to the Rockets.

The 25-year-old forward continues to see elevated usage with Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) on the shelf. Johnson tied Stephon Castle for the Spurs' scoring lead Wednesday and has scored in double digits in five straight games, averaging 18.8 points, 3.8 boards, 2.4 assists, 1.4 threes and 0.8 steals in 26.4 minutes a contest without Wemby in the lineup.

