Keldon Johnson News: Team-high 28 points off bench

Johnson accumulated 28 points (11-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes during Thursday's 139-124 loss to the Bulls.

Johnson's 28 points Thursday were a season high and the third time he's reached the 20-point threshold. He has scored in double digits in six of his last seven outings, and over that span he has averaged 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 25.6 minutes per contest.