Keldon Johnson News: Upgraded to available
Johnson (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game against the Nets.
Johnson was late addition to the injury report with a left shoulder sprain, but he's good to go Thursday. Over his last 10 outings, Johnson has averaged 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 21.6 minutes per game.
