Keldon Johnson News: Will play Tuesday

Johnson (hamstring) is available for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Johnson was held out of Saturday's win over the Warriors due to hamstring tightness, though he is good to go for Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup. In his last five outings, the 25-year-old has averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 25.6 minutes per game off the bench.