Kel'el Ware headshot

Kel'el Ware Injury: Downgraded to questionable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Ware is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to right foot tendinitis, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Ware was a late addition to the injury report while he deals with a lingering foot issue. The rookie has yet to carve out a significant role with the club and has appeared in three of its last five games, during which he averaged 2.0 points and 2.3 rebounds across 7.3 minutes per game.

Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
