Kel'el Ware Injury: Downgraded to questionable Sunday
Ware is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to right foot tendinitis, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Ware was a late addition to the injury report while he deals with a lingering foot issue. The rookie has yet to carve out a significant role with the club and has appeared in three of its last five games, during which he averaged 2.0 points and 2.3 rebounds across 7.3 minutes per game.
