Kel'el Ware Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Ware is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks due to right shoulder strain.
Ware is trying to keep his absence to a one-game minimum Thursday. Simone Fontecchio would likely see a bump in playing time in the event that Ware isn't cleared for action.
