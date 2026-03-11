Kel'el Ware headshot

Kel'el Ware Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Ware is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks due to right shoulder strain.

Ware is trying to keep his absence to a one-game minimum Thursday. Simone Fontecchio would likely see a bump in playing time in the event that Ware isn't cleared for action.

Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kel'el Ware See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kel'el Ware See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
18 days ago