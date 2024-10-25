Kel'el Ware Injury: Out Saturday

Ware is out of Saturday's game against the Hornets due to a stomach illness and did not practice Friday, Miami Heat beat writer Adam Lichtenstein reports.

Ware was unable to practice due to the stomach illness, and he will not travel with the team to Charlotte. The rookie grabbed one rebound in only six minutes Wednesday against Orlando, and his absence is not likely to cause too many waves in the rotation. Ware's next opportunity to play will come Monday at home against the Pistons.