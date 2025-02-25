Kel'el Ware Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Ware (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Ware hasn't missed a game since Dec. 20 and is likely to suit up against the Hawks due to left ankle discomfort. The rookie big man has started in each of his last 15 appearances, during which he has averaged 10.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 blocks across 29.5 minutes per contest. Ware could see a slight uptick in playing time if Bam Adebayo (calf) is downgraded from questionable to out.