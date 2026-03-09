Kel'el Ware headshot

Kel'el Ware Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Ware is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to a right shoulder strain.

It's a new injury for Ware, who hasn't missed a game since Jan. 25. If the second-year big man cannot suit up Tuesday, more playing time would be available for Myron Gardner in the starting lineup and Jaime Jaquez off the bench.

Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat
