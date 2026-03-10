Kel'el Ware headshot

Kel'el Ware Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 10:32am

Ware (shoulder) is out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Ware was unable to shake his questionable tag and will miss his first game since Jan. 25. Presumably, he'll be listed as day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game against the Bucks. Myron Gardner and Jaime Jaquez are candidates for more minutes with this news.

Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat
