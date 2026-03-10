Kel'el Ware Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday
Ware (shoulder) is out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Ware was unable to shake his questionable tag and will miss his first game since Jan. 25. Presumably, he'll be listed as day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game against the Bucks. Myron Gardner and Jaime Jaquez are candidates for more minutes with this news.
