Kel'el Ware Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Ware (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Ware was a late addition to the injury report before he was eventually ruled out due to right foot tendinitis. The rookie big man's absence shouldn't case many waves in the rotation, as he has appeared in three of the Heat's last five games, during which he averaged 2.0 points and 2.3 rebounds across 7.3 minutes per game. Ware's next chance to play will come Monday versus Boston.

