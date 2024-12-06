Fantasy Basketball
Kel'el Ware headshot

Kel'el Ware News: Assigned to G League Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Ware was assigned to the Heat's G League affiliate and has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Ware will return to the G League, and he hasn't played in an NBA game since Nov. 27 due in part to right foot tendinitis. However, the rookie has been cleared to play and is expected to suit up for the Sioux Falls Skyforce's next matchup against the Grand Rapids Gold on Sunday.

