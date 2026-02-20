Kel'el Ware headshot

Kel'el Ware News: Back to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Ware is not in the Heat's starting lineup against the Hawks on Friday.

Ware started in each of the Heat's last two games before the All-Star break and recorded a double-double against the Pelicans on Feb. 11. However, the second-year center will retreat to the bench for Friday's contest after Andrew Wiggins (toe) was cleared to play.

