Kel'el Ware News: Back to bench Friday
Ware is not in the Heat's starting lineup against the Hawks on Friday.
Ware started in each of the Heat's last two games before the All-Star break and recorded a double-double against the Pelicans on Feb. 11. However, the second-year center will retreat to the bench for Friday's contest after Andrew Wiggins (toe) was cleared to play.
