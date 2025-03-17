Kel'el Ware News: Back to bench Monday

Ware is not in Miami's starting lineup against New York on Monday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Ware is coming off a double-double against the Grizzlies on Saturday. He has started in all but one game he's played in since Jan. 21, but he'll come off the bench Monday while Jaime Jaquez enters the Heat's starting five. Ware should still see meaningful minutes in a reserve role behind Bam Adebayo.