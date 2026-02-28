Kel'el Ware News: Big effort on glass

Ware closed Saturday's 115-105 victory over Houston with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes off the bench.

The double-double was Ware's 19th of the season, with five of them coming in the last eight games (two starts). During that surge, the second-year center is averaging 12.5 points, 11.0 boards and 1.3 threes in 21.1 minutes.