Kel'el Ware News: Big effort on glass
Ware closed Saturday's 115-105 victory over Houston with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes off the bench.
The double-double was Ware's 19th of the season, with five of them coming in the last eight games (two starts). During that surge, the second-year center is averaging 12.5 points, 11.0 boards and 1.3 threes in 21.1 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kel'el Ware See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 217 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 208 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide26 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3128 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2930 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kel'el Ware See More