Kel'el Ware headshot

Kel'el Ware News: Big effort on glass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 9:39pm

Ware closed Saturday's 115-105 victory over Houston with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes off the bench.

The double-double was Ware's 19th of the season, with five of them coming in the last eight games (two starts). During that surge, the second-year center is averaging 12.5 points, 11.0 boards and 1.3 threes in 21.1 minutes.

