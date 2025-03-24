Kel'el Ware News: Decent output Sunday

Ware had 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and one block over 28 minutes during Sunday's 122-105 victory over the Hornets.

Ware finished just two boards shy of recording a double-double, but he also turned heads as a passer after delivering a new career-high mark in that category. Ware has scored in double digits in his last five appearances, a stretch in which he's averaging 14.2 points and 10.2 boards per contest.