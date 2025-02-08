Kel'el Ware News: Double-double in Friday's loss

Ware produced 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 102-86 loss to Brooklyn.

After failing to score a point in Wednesday's win over the Sixers, Ware bounced back with his sixth double-double of the season, albeit in a losing effort. Five of them have come in the last nine games since moving into Miami's starting lineup, a stretch in which Ware has averaged 11.8 points, 10.7 boards, 1.2 assists, 1.2 threes, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals. With Jimmy Butler on his way to Golden State, Ware and his frontcourt mate Bam Adebayo figure to become the focal point of the Heat offense along with Tyler Herro.