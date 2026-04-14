Kel'el Ware News: Double-double with five blocks

Ware chipped in 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 19 rebounds, four assists and five blocks over 42 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 overtime Play-In Game loss to Charlotte.

Ware did everything he could to get Miami over the line, leading the game with 19 rebounds and five blocks. With Bam Adebayo leaving early due to a back injury, Ware was forced into a sizeable role, serving as the primary big man. While it was a solid season for Ware, his ongoing role will no doubt be a contentious topic, having switched between starting and coming off the bench for much of the 2025-26 campaign.