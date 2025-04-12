Kel'el Ware News: Double-doubles in blowout

Ware racked up 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 26 minutes during Friday's 153-104 win over the Pelicans.

Ware recorded his 15th double-double of the season during Friday's blowout win. Since moving to the starting lineup on Jan. 21, the rookie big man has proven to be a consistent shot-blocker, averaging 1.3 blocks across 35 appearances.