Kel'el Ware News: Double-doubles in win

Ware logged 19 points (7-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and two steals across 42 minutes during Monday's 125-119 double-overtime victory over the Magic.

It's safe to say Ware is enjoying his new role in the starting lineup alongside Bam Adebayo. Over his last five games, Ware leads Miami in nine-category fantasy value, posting second-round numbers with averages of 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks on 52.9 percent shooting from the field and 90.0 percent from the line. His fantasy arrow is pointing straight up.