Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kel'el Ware headshot

Kel'el Ware News: Earns first career start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 21, 2025 at 4:16pm

Ware will start Tuesday's game against Portland, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ware will make his first NBA start Tuesday alongside Bam Adebayo in Miami's frontcourt, supplanting Haywood Highsmith from the first unit. The rookie first-rounder is averaging 12.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 threes while shooting 45.8 percent from three-point land in 20.6 minutes over his last 11 games.

Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now