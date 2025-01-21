Kel'el Ware News: Earns first career start Tuesday

Ware will start Tuesday's game against Portland, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ware will make his first NBA start Tuesday alongside Bam Adebayo in Miami's frontcourt, supplanting Haywood Highsmith from the first unit. The rookie first-rounder is averaging 12.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 threes while shooting 45.8 percent from three-point land in 20.6 minutes over his last 11 games.