Kel'el Ware News: Efficient double-double Saturday
Ware had 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 15 rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 136-120 win over the Grizzlies.
Ware put together another highly efficient performance that even included a three-pointer in the Heat's high-scoring win. He now has back-to-back double-doubles while coming off the bench since play resumed following the All-Star break.
