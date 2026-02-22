Kel'el Ware headshot

Kel'el Ware News: Efficient double-double Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 9:42am

Ware had 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 15 rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 136-120 win over the Grizzlies.

Ware put together another highly efficient performance that even included a three-pointer in the Heat's high-scoring win. He now has back-to-back double-doubles while coming off the bench since play resumed following the All-Star break.

