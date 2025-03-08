Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kel'el Ware headshot

Kel'el Ware News: Good to go against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Ware (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ware has been absent from the Heat's last three games due to a left knee sprain. He's progressed enough in his recovery to return Saturday, which will likely mean that Kevin Love goes back to the bench. Since entering the starting lineup Jan. 21, Ware has averaged 10.8 points on 52.2 percent shooting, 9.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks over 29.4 minutes per game.

Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now