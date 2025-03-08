Kel'el Ware News: Good to go against Chicago

Ware (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ware has been absent from the Heat's last three games due to a left knee sprain. He's progressed enough in his recovery to return Saturday, which will likely mean that Kevin Love goes back to the bench. Since entering the starting lineup Jan. 21, Ware has averaged 10.8 points on 52.2 percent shooting, 9.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks over 29.4 minutes per game.