Kel'el Ware News: Good to go Saturday

Ware (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ware had sat out the Heat's last three games with a left knee sprain, but he's made enough progress to give it a go Saturday. With Ware back in the fold, Kevin Love is likely to move to the bench. Since entering the starting lineup Jan. 21, Ware has averaged 10.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks over 29.4 minutes per game.