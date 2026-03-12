Kel'el Ware headshot

Kel'el Ware News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Ware (shoulder) is good to go for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Ware is all set to return from a one-game absence. With this news, Simone Fontecchio could lose some playing time with Ware likely to reprise his spot in the rotation.

Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
