Kel'el Ware News: Good to go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 2:49pm

Ware (ankle) is available in Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Despite dealing with left ankle discomfort, Ware will give it a go Wednesday and play through the issue. There's no indication the rookie big man will face any restrictions against the Hawks. Over his last 15 games, Ware has averaged 10.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals in 29.6 minutes.

