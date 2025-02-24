Kel'el Ware News: Green light to play Monday

Ware (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ware popped up on the injury report due to left ankle discomfort, but the injury isn't severe enough for the rookie first-round pick to be sidelined for Monday's Southeast division clash. Ware has started in each of the Heat's last 14 games, and over that span he has averaged 11.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 blocks over 29.9 minutes per game.