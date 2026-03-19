Kel'el Ware headshot

Kel'el Ware News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Ware will come off the bench for Thursday's game versus the Lakers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Bam Adebayo (calf) is back and starting, so Ware will shift back to the second unit. As a reserve this season, Ware has posted averages of 9.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest.

Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat
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