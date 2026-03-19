Kel'el Ware News: Headed to bench
Ware will come off the bench for Thursday's game versus the Lakers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Bam Adebayo (calf) is back and starting, so Ware will shift back to the second unit. As a reserve this season, Ware has posted averages of 9.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest.
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