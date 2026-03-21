Kel'el Ware headshot

Kel'el Ware News: Hits rock bottom in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Ware registered one rebound across five minutes during Saturday's 123-122 loss to Houston.

Ware barely saw the court, logging just five minutes Saturday. For those still holding Ware, this could be the final nail in his coffin when it comes to fantasy value. Despite the clear upside, his role is seemingly a lucky dip at this point. Even with multiple injuries to other players, Ware hasn't been able to solidify a consistent spot in the rotation. With that said, he should be better than this on most nights, at least keeping him on the radar in standard leagues.

Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kel'el Ware See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kel'el Ware See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 16
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 16
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 13
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 13
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago