Kel'el Ware News: Hits rock bottom in loss

Ware registered one rebound across five minutes during Saturday's 123-122 loss to Houston.

Ware barely saw the court, logging just five minutes Saturday. For those still holding Ware, this could be the final nail in his coffin when it comes to fantasy value. Despite the clear upside, his role is seemingly a lucky dip at this point. Even with multiple injuries to other players, Ware hasn't been able to solidify a consistent spot in the rotation. With that said, he should be better than this on most nights, at least keeping him on the radar in standard leagues.