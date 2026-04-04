Kel'el Ware News: Huge performance off bench Saturday
Ware supplied 24 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists and seven blocks in 36 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 152-136 win over the Wizards.
The double-double was the 24th of the season for the second-year center, and the points and boards were his best performances in those categories since a 28-19 effort against the Knicks on Dec. 21. The seven rejections also tied his career high, a mark he first set March 5 against the Nets. Ware has been locked in from long range over the last couple weeks, averaging 10.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.9 threes and 1.4 blocks in 20.0 minutes a contest while shooting 48.1 percent (13-for-27) from beyond the arc.
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