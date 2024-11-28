Kel'el Ware News: Limited role continues
Ware finished with four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal over 12 minutes during Wednesday's 98-94 victory over Charlotte.
Ware continues to be used sparingly off the bench, logging double-digit minutes for just the second time all season. Despite putting together a strong preseason, Ware has struggled to carve out a consistent role. It does appear as though he has edged ahead of Thomas Bryant in the rotation, something that is certainly a step in the right direction. However, barring an injury to Bam Adebayo, Ware is likely to be limited moving forward.
