Kel'el Ware News: Monster stat line Thursday
Ware contributed 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, seven blocks and five steals across 32 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 win over the Nets.
Ware finished just three blocks away from recording a triple-double and also added five steals, so his impact on both ends of the court was massive for the Heat. The second-year big man has three straight double-doubles and has notched that feat in seven of his last 10 appearances. The defensive impact can't be overlooked either -- he has seven blocks and 10 steals over his last two contests, both coming off the bench.
