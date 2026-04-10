Kel'el Ware headshot

Kel'el Ware News: Moving into first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Ware is in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus Washington, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Heat are without several key contributors in the penultimate game of the regular season, allowing Ware to draw his 33rd start of the year. The second-year big man has averaged 10.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 25.0 minutes per contest across his previous five appearances as a starter.

Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat
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