Kel'el Ware News: Muted role continues
Ware logged five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists over 13 minutes during Monday's 119-109 win over the 76ers.
Ware logged no more than 15 minutes for the second straight game, continuing what has been a wildly unpredictable season. Despite being a top 70 player through 71 games, Ware has struggled to carve out a consistent spot in the rotation. For example, in eight games over the past two weeks, he has averaged just 8.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 18.1 minutes per contest.
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