Kel'el Ware News: Nears double-double in loss
Ware recorded 17 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 118-113 loss to Dallas.
Ware came one rebound shy of recording his seventh double-double of the season in an efficient outing. The rookie also scored in double figures for just the 11th time. The 20-year-old has started in 12 consecutive contests, averaging 11.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks across 30.1 minutes per game.
