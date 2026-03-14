Kel'el Ware News: Posts double-double
Ware ended with 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 121-117 loss to the Magic.
Ware was efficient from the floor and showed impressive energy on the glass en route to posting his first double-double since March 5. He has four double-doubles over his last seven games and has grabbed double-digit boards five times during that stretch. The second-year big man is an excellent option in both point-based and category-based formats due to his ability to fill the stat sheet with ease.
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