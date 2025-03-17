Kel'el Ware News: Reaches double figures off bench

Ware contributed 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one block and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 116-95 loss to New York.

Ware returned to the second unit in Monday's contest with Haywood Highsmith starting, going on to lead all Heat bench players in rebounds while finishing as one of five Miami players with a double-digit point total. Ware has reached double figures in scoring in six outings when coming off the bench.