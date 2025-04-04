Kel'el Ware News: Records another double-double
Ware totaled 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds and three blocks across 35 minutes during Thursday's 110-108 loss to the Grizzlies.
Ware has looked comfortable playing alongside Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt, and while the rookie has experienced a fair share of ups and downs, he's done a good job of making his presence felt on both ends of the court for the most part. Ware has recorded six double-doubles over his last 11 outings since March 15, averaging 11.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game over that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now