Kel'el Ware News: Records another double-double

Ware totaled 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds and three blocks across 35 minutes during Thursday's 110-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

Ware has looked comfortable playing alongside Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt, and while the rookie has experienced a fair share of ups and downs, he's done a good job of making his presence felt on both ends of the court for the most part. Ware has recorded six double-doubles over his last 11 outings since March 15, averaging 11.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game over that stretch.