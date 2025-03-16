Kel'el Ware News: Records double-double

Ware ended Saturday's 125-91 loss to the Grizzlies with 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes.

The Heat looked overmatched in this 34-point loss to the Grizzlies, but Ware was one of the few standout performers for Miami. The rookie out of Indiana posted his first double-double since Feb. 23, when he posted 12 points and 12 boards against the Bucks. Ware is certainly more valuable in dynasty formats than in standard leagues, but he will continue to have a decent floor as long as he remains in a starting role, which is likely to be the case for the rest of the season.