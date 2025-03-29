Kel'el Ware News: Records impressive double-double

Ware recorded 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Saturday's 118-95 victory over the 76ers.

Ware filled the stat sheet admirably and posted an impressive outing, hitting all six of his shots from the field while thriving as a rebounder and rim protector. This was Ware's eighth game with double-digit rebounds and multiple blocks, and it was also his 12th double-double of the campaign. The rookie seems to be adjusting well to playing alongside Bam Adebayo, and he's likely to remain in a starting role in the final weeks of the regular season.