Kel'el Ware News: Returns to action in G League

Ware (foot) posted 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks in 28 minutes for the Sioux Falls Skyforce during Thursday's 102-81 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Ware missed three straight games for the Heat due to a foot injury, but as expected, he returned to action in the G League on Thursday. The rookie fell out of the NBA rotation in November, as Kevin Love has emerged as the primary backup to Bam Adebayo. Ware could see more action in the G League to shake off some rust, but he should return to Miami eventually, though presumably not to a consistent role.