Kel'el Ware News: Rolls ankle, still available

Ware rolled his left ankle during Miami's morning shootaround, but he's still available for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Ware played nine minutes against Minnesota on Sunday, posting four points and three blocks. While he'll be available, he's not guaranteed playing time. Ware didn't appear in four of Miami's first six games but has totaled 25 minutes over the last three contests.