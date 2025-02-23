Kel'el Ware News: Seventh double-double Sunday

Ware finished with 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block across 37 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 loss to Milwaukee.

It was the seventh double-double of what continues to be an impressive rookie season for Ware. Over 14 contests since becoming a full-time starter Jan. 21, the rookie big man has averaged 11.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals in 30.0 minutes. That said, Ware has posted double-digit points in only half of these appearances, so there might continue to be some ups and downs going forward.