Kel'el Ware News: Snags 17 boards in win

Ware produced 19 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 117-105 victory over the 76ers.

Ware bounced back from a sluggish performance Saturday against the Bucks, notching his second double-double in three appearances. He led his team on the glass with 17 rebounds, which marks a new season high for the 20-year-old rookie. Ware has been less reliable in the scoring department of late, as he's been held to single digits in three of his last five matchups.