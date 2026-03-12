Kel'el Ware headshot

Kel'el Ware News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Ware is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ware is back and starting after a one-game absence, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Davion Mitchell, Pelle Larsson, Kasparas Jakucionis and Bam Adebayo. As a starter this season, Ware owns averages of 13.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.3 triples and 1.3 swats per contest.

Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat
