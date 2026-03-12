Kel'el Ware News: Starting Thursday

Ware is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ware is back and starting after a one-game absence, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Davion Mitchell, Pelle Larsson, Kasparas Jakucionis and Bam Adebayo. As a starter this season, Ware owns averages of 13.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.3 triples and 1.3 swats per contest.